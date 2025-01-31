KTMB enhances security measures to curb trespassing

KUALA LUMPUR: Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) is enhancing security measures by deploying more auxiliary police personnel, particularly in high-risk areas, to prevent future track trespassing.

KTMB chief operating officer Mohd Zain Mat Taha said the company would engage further with the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) to ensure strict compliance with safety regulations and enhance law enforcement at operational premises.

“This is part of our efforts to strengthen existing laws and curb trespassing incidents.

“Passenger safety and seamless train operations remain our top priorities,“ he said in a statement today, referring to last Tuesday’s incident that disrupted KTM Komuter services.

Expressing his regret over the incident, he added that authorities are conducting further investigations.

KTM Komuter train 2110, which departed from Jalan Kastam Station at 6.39 am was forced to halt operations for over an hour after colliding with trespassers at KM 34.734.

A total of 200 passengers were affected and were transported to Klang Station, accompanied by auxiliary police officers and KTMB staff. They then boarded a shuttle bus to Subang Jaya Station.

“KTMB sincerely apologises for the incident and once again urges the public to be aware of the dangers of trespassing on railway tracks,“ the statement said.