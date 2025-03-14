KTMB ETS tickets for Aidilfitri only 20% left

ALOR GAJAH: Only 20 per cent of the Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad’s (KTMB) electric train service (ETS) tickets remain available after going on sale on March 3, out of more than 100,000 tickets offered for the Aidilfitri celebration.

KTMB Group Chief Executive Office Datuk Mohd Rani Hisham Samsudin said the available tickets included 12,600 additional tickets for the travel period from March 28 to April, covering four additional services, namely from Gemas to Butterworth and from Gemas to Padang Besar.

“In the past, the peak train travel was before and after Raya, but now the trend has changed with more passengers opting to use the service during Raya itself to avoid traffic congestion.

“To accommodate this demand, we will provide ETS tickets over 10 days to ensure smoother passenger movement. Meanwhile, for southbound journeys, Intercity train tickets, including routes from Gemas to JB Sentral and Kulai Sentral, have already reached 60 per cent sales,“ he said.

He told reporters this at the “Sajian Kasih Ramadan: Distribution of ‘bubur lambuk’ to KTMB passengers in conjunction with KTMB’s 140th anniversary at Pulau Sebang Station here today.

He said during the operation period, the additional ETS trains will offer 1,260 seats per day including business class seating options with a total of 12,600 seats available to meet passenger demand.

Earlier, 1,400 servings of bubur lambuk were distributed to KTMB passengers as a gesture of appreciation for their loyalty. This initiative also aimed to strengthen collaboration with strategic partners and local communities, in conjunction with KTMB’s 140th anniversary celebration.