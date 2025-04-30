Kuala Kangsar health office staff dies while hiking at Bukit Larut

IPOH: A man died after experiencing breathing difficulties while hiking at Bukit Larut near Taiping today.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director of operations Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said it received a call at 10.40 am regarding the incident involving Ahmad Saharim Saudi, 50, who was a staff member of the Kuala Kangsar Health Office (PKD).

“The victim, who was among 123 participants from the Larut, Matang and Selama PKD as well as the Kuala Kangsar PKD, experienced shortness of breath about three kilometres from the foot of the hill.

“He was confirmed dead at the scene by Ministry of Health personnel who were also taking part in the hiking activity,“ he said in a statement.