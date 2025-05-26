KUALA LUMPUR: Southeast Asian leaders today adopted the Kuala Lumpur Declaration on ASEAN 2045: Our Shared Future, setting a foundation to guide the region’s development and cooperation over the next two decades.

The declaration, endorsed during the 46th ASEAN Summit here, represents a significant milestone in the bloc’s commitment to building a more resilient, innovative, dynamic and people-centred regional community.

It also succeeds the current ASEAN 2025: Forging Ahead Together vision adopted in 2015.

According to the Declaration, ASEAN member states reaffirmed their collective resolve to enhance regional unity, promote inclusive and sustainable development and strengthen institutional capacity to respond effectively to existing and future megatrends.

The document also envisions ASEAN as the epicentre of growth in the Indo-Pacific region, with a strong emphasis on regional solidarity, a shared identity and equitable access to economic opportunities among its people.

“We underscore the importance of enhancing ASEAN’s resilience and promoting collective, efficient, effective and innovative responses to regional and global challenges and future shocks, which would help secure the future of ASEAN and its peoples,” the Declaration stated.

Among the key decisions made under the Declaration is the formal adoption of the ASEAN Community Vision (ACV) 2045 and its accompanying strategic plans across four pillars, namely Political-Security, Economic, Socio-Cultural, and Connectivity

The leaders agreed that the Declaration, as well as the ACV 2045 and its strategic plans shall comprise the ASEAN 2045.

They also reiterated their commitment to enhancing ASEAN’s institutional capacity and effectiveness, including reforms to enhance the capacity of the ASEAN Secretariat.

The leaders also agreed to adopt the Initiative for ASEAN Integration (IAI) Work Plan V (2026-2030) at the 47th ASEAN Summit.

They also tasked ASEAN ministers and respective ASEAN bodies, with the support of the ASEAN Secretary-General and the ASEAN Secretariat, to carry out communication activities and regularly monitor implementation progress.

The Secretary-General will report annually to the ASEAN Summit, and a mid-term review of the ASEAN 2045 agenda will be conducted to ensure it remains responsive to evolving regional and global developments.

The Kuala Lumpur Declaration 2045 builds on previous landmark agreements, including the Kuala Lumpur Declaration on ASEAN 2025: Forging Ahead Together (2015), Ha Noi Declaration (2020), the Phnom Penh Connectivity Agenda (2022), the Labuan Bajo Leaders’ Statement (2023) and the Vientiane Declaration on the Development of the Strategic Plans (2024).

The Declaration underscores ASEAN’s continued commitment to uphold the principles enshrined in the ASEAN Charter, international law and the United Nations Charter.

The 46th ASEAN Summit, which is being held under Malaysia’s 2025 Chairmanship theme ‘Inclusivity and Sustainability’, brings together leaders from member states to discuss regional issues and map out the bloc’s future direction.

Also scheduled for tomorrow are the 2nd ASEAN-GCC Summit and the ASEAN-GCC-China Summit, reflecting ASEAN’s ongoing efforts to strengthen regional and international cooperation.