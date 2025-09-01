Kuantan clerk loses RM300,000 to TikTok part-time job scam

KUANTAN: A 52-year-old accounts clerk lost nearly RM300,000 after falling victim to a syndicate offering fake part-time jobs via the TikTok application last month.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman (pic) said the woman had come into contact with an individual through the app on August 1, before being offered a part-time job through a link replicating an established e-commerce platform.

“The victim received a website link from the suspect and registered on the site,” he said in a statement today.

“She was then instructed to make advance payments purportedly for customer orders.”

He said the victim subsequently made 16 transactions into four different bank accounts, amounting to RM299,646 from her own savings, but did not receive the promised returns.

Yahaya also advised the public not to be easily deceived by job offers on social media that promise lucrative returns, and to first verify accounts through the official portal at https://semakmule.rmp.gov.my to check for any fraud records.

He added that those who suspect they have fallen victim should immediately contact the National Scam Response Centre at 997. – Bernama