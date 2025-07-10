Kuantan water supply resumes early after pump house repairs

KUANTAN: Repair works at the Kobat Pump House concluded earlier than expected, allowing raw water pumping to resume by mid-morning today.

The Semambu Water Treatment Plant has begun processing water, with distribution expected to stabilise in phases.

Pengurusan Air Pahang Berhad (PAIP) CEO Datuk Saiful Zaini Mohd Bokhari confirmed the completion of critical instrument repairs by 9.30 am, followed by pump reactivation at 10.15 am.

“Balancing tanks are being refilled to ensure proper pressure before gradual supply restoration,“ he said.

Areas closer to the distribution network will see faster recovery, while elevated or remote locations may experience delays. Water tankers and static tanks remain deployed as a temporary measure.

“We appreciate consumers’ patience and thank SPAN for their oversight,“ Saiful Zaini added.

The disruption, initially announced yesterday, affected parts of Kuantan for 12 hours from 11 pm due to urgent maintenance. PAIP assured continuous monitoring until full normalisation. - Bernama