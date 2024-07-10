Labourer charged with armed gang robbery

KOTA BHARU: A labourer pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to committing armed gang robbery against a woman in a house in Bunut Payong, here, early this year.

Mohd Zafrizar Ibrahim, 48, was charged with another person still at large with robbing Hasni Mat Suji, 56, of gold jewellery, consisting of two bracelets and a necklace, estimated to be worth RM100,000 at the victim’s house in Lorong Sekolah Kebangsaan Bunut Payong, here between 3 am and 4 am last Jan 12.

The charge, framed under Section 395/397 of the Penal Code read together with Section 34 of the same law, provides imprisonment for up to 20 years and whipping upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Kamarul Hasyime Rosli who appeared for the prosecution did not offer bail.