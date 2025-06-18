ALOR SETAR: Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Bohor Jaya in Langkawi, which is currently under construction, is expected to be completed by the end of this year, said Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

In a Facebook post, Fadhlina said she was excited when informed that the construction of the school is progressing smoothly.

“The new school project, which includes the construction of academic and administration blocks as well as facilities such as a field, courts for sports, a general office and canteen, is a significant measure of the Ministry of Education (MOE) to improve access to education in Langkawi.

“Upon completion, SMK Bohor Jaya will help address the issue of overcrowded schools in the area. Congratulations to those who have worked hard to ensure the smooth progress of this educational development project. I can’t wait to return once the school is fully completed,” she said.

Fadhlina also shared several photos of the project in the post.