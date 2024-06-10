Large allocation needed for repair of 12 burst bunds in Bagan Datuk - Ahmad Zahid

BAGAN DATUK: The estimated cost of repairing the burst bunds in 12 areas in Bagan Datuk is at least RM10 million for each damaged structure, according to Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Member of Parliament for Bagan Datuk, stated that the government has allocated RM18 million so far to repair the Sungai Tiang Selatan bund and will request an additional RM10 million from the Ministry of Energy, Transition and Natural Resources (PETRA) to repair the Sungai Tiang Utara bund.

“There are 12 areas in Bagan Datuk with burst bunds, and repairing them requires a significant cost. Although I had earlier announced repairs for two of the bunds, the other 10 will need at least RM10 million each for repairs and upgrades.

“This means I will need an allocation from PETRA...I will (also) consult with the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Finance to obtain the necessary allocation,” he told a press conference here today.

Ahmad Zahid, also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development, said this after officiating the closing ceremony of the ‘Malaysia MADANI, UNISEL Depani’ Open Day tour and Kelapa Fest Bagan Datuk 2024 at Dataran Waterfront Bagan Datuk here today.

Ahmad Zahid also said the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW) has allocated RM500,000 to upgrade the damaged tidal gate in Sungai Tiang to prevent floods or sea water from entering the area.

He added that Bagan Datuk, located below sea level, is prone to sea water overflow that may cause damage to flood mitigation areas and bunds during heavy rain and high tides.

“There are two main reasons for this. The first is climate change, and the second is global warming. Both of these factors are a global phenomenon.

“I have discussed with the director of the DID (The Department of Drainage and Irrigation), its engineers, district officers, and PTG (the Land and Mines Office) to formulate a comprehensive solution for Bagan Datuk and surrounding areas and other areas,” he said.

Earlier, in a statement on his Facebook page, Ahmad Zahid noted that the flood mitigation project in Tebuk Semani and Kampung Sungai Nipah here would bring 1,001 benefits to local residents.

He also said the project would reduce flood impacts and minimise damage to public property.