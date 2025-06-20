Larut MP’s mother-in-law killed in house fire in Ipoh

IPOH: The mother-in-law of Larut Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin died in a fire at a two-storey house in Jalan Raja Abdullah, Kampung Sungai Rapat Tambahan, here last night.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director Sayani Saidon, when confirming the matter, identified the woman as Salmiah Nyak Matt, 84, while her husband, Abdul Ghani Ngah, 83, who was found in a room upstairs, suffered shortness of breath and was sent to Raja Perempuan Bainun Hospital (HRPB) for treatment.

“The woman killed in the fire is the mother-in-law of Datuk Seri Hamzah,” he said in a WhatsApp message.

He said the firefighting operation ended at 2.02 am.

There were four other occupants, comprising three men and one woman, in the house, and they were reported not injured.

Meanwhile, Ipoh police chief ACP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad, in a statement, said the police were alerted about the house fire at 9.19 pm.

He said initial investigations found the house occupied by six family members.

“An 83-year-old man was rescued and sent to the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital (HRPB), Ipoh, for treatment, while an 84-year-old woman died at the scene.

“Four other family members, aged between 18 and 49, were also rescued and did not suffer any injuries,“ he said.

Abang Zainal Abidin said further investigations were being conducted to determine the cause of the fire and urged those with information on the incident to contact the Ipoh District Control Centre (DCC) at 05-2542222.