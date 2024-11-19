Laundry worker claims trial to injuring stepson using dumbbell

KUALA LUMPUR: A laundry worker pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of voluntarily causing grievous hurt to his 17-year-old stepson by using a dumbbell.

Low Thiam Wun, 42, allegedly committed the offence at a condominium in Jalan Putra, Dang Wangi here at 10 pm on Nov 9.

The charge framed under Section 326 of the Penal Code and read together with Section 326A, carries a maximum sentence of 20 years’ imprisonment, a fine, or whipping upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Nidzuwan Abd Latip proposed bail of RM18,000 with one surety and conditions prohibiting the accused from contacting or harassing the victim.

Defence lawyer Minnie Chew requested lower bail, stating that the accused is the sole provider for his wife and two school-going children.

Judge Siti Shakirah Mohtarudin set bail at RM10,000 with one surety and the additional conditions requested by the prosecution. The case is fixed for mention on Dec 12.