Lee Lam Thye calls for PDRM to revamp training, prioritise values, ethics and integrity

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) is urged to revamp and enhance its training modules to prioritise not only professional skills but also the cultivation of strong values, ethics, integrity, and work performance.

Member of National Integrity Institute Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye expressed his support for the remarks made by Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Razarudin Husain concerning the current challenges faced by the police force.

“Everything starts with training. Training should also include how officers should react and report cases when the public offers bribes.

“Along with training, there should also be counseling services. In cases of minor infractions, there could be opportunities for retraction and an opportunity to turn over a new leaf,” he said in a statement made available to Bernama today.

Speaking at the November 2024 IGP monthly assembly held at the Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department on Friday, Razarudin revealed that 22 PDRM officers were implicated in commercial crime cases last year—a figure that alarmingly increased to 23 officers in just the first nine months of this year.

Razarudin said the credibility and image of the force have been tarnished by the arrest of several officers involved in crimes such as drug offences, abuse of power, and other criminal activities.

Lee said that even a small number of corrupt officers could tarnish the reputation of the entire force, overshadowing the dedication of the 130,000 honest personnel.

“If unchecked, the actions of these few can lead to mistrust and scepticism among the public. This is why it is imperative to take concrete action now,” he said.

On the matter of whistleblowers, Lee suggested that PDRM implement a stronger mechanism for reporting corruption within the force, without fear of retribution.

He emphasised that creating an environment promoting transparency, integrity, and accountability would not only deter misconduct but also promote a renewed sense of trust and respect for the police.

“It is time to champion the values that define a truly honourable and efficient police force, reinforcing the message that corruption has no place in our law enforcement institutions.

“Together, we can work towards a future where the Malaysian police force is seen as truly professional and as a beacon of integrity and justice,” he concluded.