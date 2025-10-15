Lights out: Melaka power plant glitch triggers Klang Valley blackout

PETALING JAYA: Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) has traced today’s power outage across parts of the Klang Valley and Johor Bahru to an incident at the Edra Power Plant, an Independent Power Producer (IPP) facility in Melaka.

“TNB’s technical teams are working to restore supply in stages to all affected areas,” the utility giant said in a Facebook post.

As of 5.23pm, power has been restored in Petaling Jaya.

Consumers still left in the dark can contact TNB via its 15454 hotline, send a private message on the TNB Careline Facebook page, reach out on X @Tenaga_Nasional, or email tnbcareline@tnb.com.

