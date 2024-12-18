KUALA LUMPUR: DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng has filed an appeal against the High Court’s decision ordering Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to pay RM1.35 million in damages for defamation related to the Albukhary Foundation’s tax exemption cancellation.

In the notice of appeal filed at the Court of Appeal through Messrs Guok Partnership on Nov 29, Lim expressed dissatisfaction with part of the ruling made by Judge Roz Mawar Rozain on Nov 8.

The former finance minister stated that he should have been awarded interest at the rate of five percent per annum on the sum granted by the High Court, calculated from the date of filing the action on March 27, 2023, until the date of full payment.

The case management hearing is scheduled for Feb 6 next year at the Court of Appeal.

On Nov 8, the High Court ordered Muhyiddin to pay Lim RM1.35 million in damages for defaming the Bagan member of parliament regarding the cancellation of tax exemption to the Albukhary Foundation.

Roz Mawar had ruled in favour of Lim after finding that the former finance minister had successfully proven his case. He also ordered Muhyiddin to pay RM50,000 in costs to Lim.

Lim filed the lawsuit against Muhyiddin on March 27, 2023, for allegedly making three defamatory statements on Facebook on March 9, 11, and 12, 2023 about the tax exemption issue.

Lim further claimed that the defamatory statements implied he had abused his position and authority by authorising or directing the Inland Revenue Board to impose taxes and penalties on the charitable foundation.

On Dec 16, Roz Mawar granted Muhyiddin a conditional stay of execution on the payment of damages, ordering him to pay RM400,000 by Dec 31 of this year, and the remaining RM1.02 million by Jan 27, 2025.