Littering: Cabinet agrees to implement community service penalty

KUALA LUMPUR: The Cabinet meeting today approved the Housing and Local Government Ministry’s (KPKT) proposal to introduce community service penalties for littering offences through amendments to existing laws.

Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming said the penalties would be implemented via amendments to the Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Act 2007 (Act 672), the Streets, Drainage and Building Act 1974 (Act 133), and the Local Government Act 1976 (Act 171).

“This measure is necessary as the issue of indiscriminate littering remains a concern, despite Malaysia’s progress towards becoming a developed nation.

“Therefore, in order to enhance enforcement actions, a community service penalty should be imposed on those convicted of littering,” he said in a press conference at the KPKT Media Excellence Awards 2024, here tonight.

He pointed out that the enforcement related to littering offenses was currently carried out by the local authorities under Acts 133 and 171. However, these laws do not include provisions for community service penalties.

Nga said although local authorities have introduced fines as a penalty, it has not been an effective deterrent to prevent offenders from repeating their behaviour.

“Therefore, amendments to Acts 171 and 133 will establish the authority for local councils nationwide to enforce community service penalties. Act 672 will also be amended and enforcement will extend to states that have adopted the Act,” he said.

Nga said these amendments would provide a clear legal basis for the federal government to regulate littering activities and implement community service penalties effectively, adding that he aimed to table the proposed amendments in the Dewan Rakyat in the first quarter of next year.