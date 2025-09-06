LKIM assures adequate fish supply and stable prices during monsoon

IPOH: The Malaysian Fisheries Development Authority (LKIM) has guaranteed adequate fish supplies throughout the monsoon season to help stabilise market prices.

Chairman Muhammad Faiz Fadzil confirmed that proactive measures are in place despite seasonal challenges affecting East Coast fishermen.

LKIM has prepared over 1,000 metric tonnes of fish stock while the private sector maintains nearly 15,000 metric tonnes in reserves.

“These reserves will be released when supplies run low, and we will import certain fish types to meet demand,“ he stated during a press conference after officiating the 2025 Perak Parti Amanah Negara Youth Annual Convention.

Muhammad Faiz expressed confidence that sufficient supply would help keep fish prices under control during the challenging period.

LKIM has also signed memorandums of understanding with companies and private industry players to ensure smooth fish marketing chain operations.

“Middlemen remain necessary for business continuity, but we hope they will act responsibly without indiscriminate price increases,“ he added. – Bernama