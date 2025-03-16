KOTA BELUD: The Local Defence Industry Policy is now in the final stages of consideration by the Defence Industry Council before being brought to the Cabinet for approval.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said the policy is set to be launched this year once it gets the Cabinet nod.

“Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim wants us to focus specifically on this matter, and indeed, it has become part of the ministry’s planning,“ he said.

He told reporters this after a breaking of fast event with Camp Paradise personnel here today.

Also present were Army Chief General Tan Sri Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan, Eastern Field Commander Lieutenant General Datuk Mohd Sofi Md Lepi, and the Fifth Infantry Division Commander Major General Datuk Noorrul Azril Ariffin.

Last Friday, Anwar was reported to have called for a new synergy between the Ministry of Defence and industry players to ensure that the nation’s defence research and development ecosystem continues to progress in line with technological advancements and changes.

Mohamed Khaled said the Prime Minister also wanted the ministry to focus specifically on defence matters, which has indeed become part of the Ministry of Defence’s planning.

He said that this also includes reducing reliance on foreign supply of assets and instead developing the nation’s own defence capabilities.

He added that this is the first step for the ministry to ensure that the ecosystem to support the local defence industry can be realised.

“We are looking at technology transfer; in every procurement we make, we must ensure that there is a transfer of technology to the country, so that the nation can develop its own capacity to develop the industry,“ he said.