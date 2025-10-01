JOHOR BAHRU: A local man and a Singaporean woman were charged in three Magistrates’ Courts here today with trafficking and possessing an assortment of drugs in December last year.

Noor Haimi Ayhari, 49, and Singaporean national Nur Anne Mohd Hussin, 38, nodded in understanding as two drug trafficking charges were read before Magistrate A Shaarmini.

Both of them, unemployed, were accused of trafficking 62 gm of methamphetamine and 39.40 gm of cannabis at an apartment in Laman Glasier Country Garden, Jalan Persiaran Aliff Harmoni Utama, Taman Damansara Aliff, at 4.15 am on Dec 31 last year.

Then, before Magistrate Hidayatul Syuhada Shamsudin, the pair were charged with trafficking 510 gm of cannabis at another apartment in Jalan Larkin Perdana at 6.20 am the same day.

The charges were framed under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which carries the death penalty or life imprisonment and caning, if not sentenced to death, upon conviction.

Later, before Magistrate R Salini, Noor Haimi and Nur Anne pleaded not guilty to two charges of possessing 3.8 gm of heroin, 4.1 gm of ecstasy powder, and 14 gm of psychotropic substance nitrazepam.

They were accused of committing the offences at the same apartment in Taman Damansara Aliff at about 4.15 am on Dec 31 last year.

The possession of heroin and ecstasy powder charges fell under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which provides for a maximum fine of RM100,000, imprisonment, or both upon conviction.

As for the possession of nitrazepam, they were charged under Section 30(3) of the Poisons Act 1952.

Additionally, Noor Haimi and Nur Anne pleaded not guilty before Magistrates Salini and Shaarmini to charges of ingesting methamphetamine at the Narcotics Crime Investigation Division Office, Johor Bahru Selatan District Police Headquarters, at 10.13 am on Dec 31.

They were charged under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which carries a maximum fine of RM5,000 or up to two years imprisonment upon conviction.

Nur Anne also pleaded not guilty before Magistrate Shaarmini to another charge of obstructing a police officer, at the roadside in Taman Damansara Aliff around 1 am the same day.

This charge was brought under Section 186 of the Penal Code, which provides for a maximum imprisonment of two years, a fine of up to RM10,000, or both, upon conviction.

The case mentions for the drug possession and trafficking cases have been set for Feb 23 and March 10, respectively.

Deputy public prosecutors Nik Noratini Nik Azman, Nur Afiqah Musa, and Siti Aishah Latiff appeared for the prosecution, while the accused were unrepresented.

They were denied bail due to the non-bailable offences under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.