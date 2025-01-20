PETALING JAYA: A local teenage male actor recently alleged he was molested by a male makeup artist while receiving a massage at a hair salon in Taman Tasek Utama Ayer Keroh, Melaka last Friday (Jan 17).

The 41-year-old makeup artist is suspected of having committed physical sexual abuse on the 18-year-old actor during the incident, which took place at around 3pm.

It is understood that the victim, who is also a drama actor working part-time in the capital, is a first-year student at a skills college in Bangi, Berita Harian reported.

Acting Melaka police chief Datuk Md Nazri Zawawi said in a statement that the incident occurred while the part-time cultural actor was at the suspect’s hair salon after accepting his offer of a free hair appointment.

The suspect has been remanded for seven days until this Sunday (Jan 26) to assist in the investigation under Section 377C of the Penal Code involving intentionally committing unnatural sexual intercourse.

The remand order was issued by Magistrate Sharda Shienha Mohd Suleiman at the Ayer Keroh Magistrate’s Court.

Nazri said the suspect is believed to have offered a full-body massage after the hair appointment as the salon’s new service, and the teenage actor readily accepted as they are said to have known each other for a long time.

“While massaging the complainant’s thigh, the makeup artist suddenly took off his underwear and committed the physical sexual abuse on the victim while gripping tightly onto his thigh.

“The complainant was shocked and after the massage was done, he immediately left and took some time to calm down before lodging a report at the Ayer Keroh Police Station last Saturday,“ he was quoted as saying.

After the report was lodged, the suspect was arrested by a team of officers from the D11 Division (Women and Children Sexual Investigation) of the Melaka Contingent Police Headquarters (IPK) in front of the salon at around 4.30pm on Sunday (Jan 19).

