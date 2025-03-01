KUALA LUMPUR: A logistics worker was fined RM10,000 by the Sessions Court today after pleading guilty to creating and posting offensive remarks about the royalty on Instagram four years ago.

Judge Siti Aminah Ghazali sentenced Tan Yong Hua, 42, to settle the fine or serve six months in prison in default.

Tan was accused of intentionally creating and posting offensive content via his Instagram account “ogbadboyterryt” at a residence in Taman U-Thant, Wangsa Maju, between Nov 6 and 7, 2021.

He was charged under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588), which carries a maximum penalty of an RM50,000 fine, a one-year prison sentence, or both, along with an additional fine of RM1,000 for each day the offence persists after conviction.

According to the case facts, on Nov 6 and 7, 2021, the accused had created and posted the offensive content, which was read by the complainant, Tun Putera Ahmad Aizuddin Shah Mohamed Johan, at a residence at 11 pm on Nov 6 the same year.

The evidence showed that the accused was fully aware that the content was offensive and insulting to the royal institution, leading to public anger and distress among those who read the post.

An analysis by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) confirmed that the Instagram account “ogbadboyterryt” belonged to and was operated by the accused.

During the proceedings, deputy public prosecutor Wan Ahmad Hijrah Wan Abdullah sought a heavy sentence to serve as a deterrent for the accused and the community at large.

“The accused’s comments concerned the royal institution, and as a responsible citizen, he should recognise that the royal institution is a pillar of the nation.

“The prosecution seeks a stiff punishment to serve as a lesson to society not to touch on 3R (Race, Religion, Royalty) matters, especially the royal institution, on social media, where every comment can be read by the public and create unrest,“ he said.

Tan, who was unrepresented, pleaded for a lighter sentence, citing an unstable income and an injury to his left hand.