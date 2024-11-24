Lorry driver arrested after fatal crash on Jalan Kerinchi

KUALA LUMPUR: A lorry driver has been arrested after causing a crash that led to the death of a motorcyclist and injured a motorist on Jalan Kerinchi at Bangsar South here, yesterday morning.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) head ACP Mohd Zamzuri Mohd Isa said the 32-year-old driver was arrested later that afternoon at the Kuala Lumpur Traffic Police Station. The incident is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

The accident occurred when the lorry, which had been parked at a construction site to refill its brake fluid, suddenly rolled backward, breaking through a safety gate. The lorry then entered the main road and struck a motorcyclist

“The 32-year-old motorcyclist lost control while trying to avoid the lorry and fell under its rear-right tyre, where he was pronounced dead at the scene,” said Mohd Zamzuri in a statement last night.

A motorist travelling on the same road was also hit by the lorry and sustained injuries to his forehead.

“The police will apply for a remand order today to continue the investigation,” he added.

Earlier, a video footage of the incident, showing the lorry reversing into the road and causing the motorcyclist to fall, went viral on social media.