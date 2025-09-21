LTAT designates 38 military camp schools as MADANI adopted schools

KOTA KINABALU: Lembaga Tabung Angkatan Tentera has designated 38 schools located in military camps across Malaysia as Sekolah Angkat MADANI.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin confirmed the initiative includes two schools in Sabah.

He stated the programme forms part of government efforts under the MADANI framework implemented by LTAT and its subsidiaries.

“Today in Sabah, we handed over contributions to two schools, one in a camp here and another in a camp in Kota Belud.”

Each school received a contribution of RM25,000 during the handover ceremony.

The Sekolah Angkat MADANI initiative was introduced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to encourage corporate sector involvement in national development.

Mohamed Khaled added that LTAT is also implementing the Kem Santuni MADANI initiative to improve military camp facilities.

This programme provides an allocation of RM100,000 for each camp involved.

“A total of five camps are involved under this programme, two located in Sabah and three in Peninsular Malaysia.”

One LTAT subsidiary upgraded a multipurpose hall in Tawau using the RM100,000 allocation.

The minister’s visit also aimed to review development and welfare programmes for military personnel and their families.

This includes the MADANI Economic Programme through a stingless bee honey project involving 40 participants.

The project received an allocation of RM80,000 to support income generation activities.

“This project is expected to generate an income of about RM1,700 per month for each participant.”

The economic programme provides opportunities based on participant interests while helping increase household income. – Bernama