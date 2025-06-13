KUALA LUMPUR: Lumut Naval Shipyard Sdn Bhd (LUNAS) continues its drive to be a major national defence industry player by signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with famous Turkish defence engineering firm Savunma Teknolojileri Muhendislik ve Ticaret A.S. (STM).

Its chief executive officer (CEO) Azhar Jumaat said the strategic partnership would serve as a new chapter for modernising naval platforms and development of future generation of vessels by raising LUNAS’ technical capabilities.

“This network will strengthen the country’s efforts to improve its maritime defence competitiveness through technology transfer, local development capabilities and innovation with trusted global partners.

“The partnership will make LUNAS a more competitive government-related strategic asset and improve the aspirations of Malaysia MADANI that focus on modernisation, competitiveness and global involvement in the development of national industries,” he said in a statement today.

The MoU exchange took place in conjunction with the recent 2025 Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition, witnessed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, Turkish Defence Industry Agency president Haluk Gorgun and STM CEO Ozgur Guleryuz.

The prime minister had also placed a Jalur Gemilang flag on the five-metre Bryks replica model on exhibit at the LUNAS booth as a symbolic gesture of the MADANI Government’s support of the littoral combat ship (LCS) programme.

LUNAS is fully owned by Finance Ministry (Incorporated) and is spreading its wings to other sectors, including construction and repair of commercial ships, heavy engineering and ship recycling.