HULU SELANGOR: The Selangor Zakat Board (LZS) will distribute zakat (tithe) amounting to RM35,273,200 to a total of 75,207 heads of households from the asnaf category in the state to help them prepare for the upcoming Ramadan and Syawal.

LZS chief operating officer Ahmad Fadhil Hassan said that out of the amount, RM12,172,000 will be distributed to 24,920 fakir (hardcore poor) heads of households, RM21,483,700 will go to 45,847 those in the poor category and RM1,617,500 will be allocated to 4,440 mualaf (reverts).

“Each recipient will receive zakat assistance ranging from RM300 to RM1,000, depending on the number of dependants in the family.

“The aid will be distributed in stages starting from March 3 (Monday), either credited to the recipients’ bank accounts or through V-Cash vouchers or cash handouts,“ he said in his speech at the handover ceremony of Ramadan and Syawal assistance here today.

Officiated by LZS board of trustees member Datin Paduka Saudah Sulaiman, the event celebrated 50 zakat recipients from the Hulu Selangor district.

All eligible recipients across the state will also receive dry and fresh food from Selangor Bank Simpanan Nasional and individual zakat payer Dr Shahrul Zuraidi.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Fadhil said that the Petaling district recorded the highest zakat distribution, with an allocation of RM7,021,150 for 14,731 asnaf recipients, followed by the Klang district, which received RM5,875,300 for 12,659 recipients, and Hulu Langat district, which allocated RM5,394,800 for 11,423 recipients.

He added that the LZS allocates RM3,744,250 for 8,051 recipients in Gombak, RM3,306,250 for 7,232 recipients in Kuala Selangor, and RM3,010,450 for 6,431 recipients in Hulu Selangor.

“Kuala Langat district recorded 5,977 recipients receiving zakat assistance totalling RM2,840,150, followed by Sabak Bernam, which allocated RM2,357,350 to 5,229 recipients, and Sepang district, which will distribute RM1,723,500 to 3,474 recipients,“ he said.

He added that zakat recipients would be informed via SMS or a letter, but they can check the status of their assistance online at ezo.zakatselangor.com.my.

Ahmad Fadhil also announced that LZS had allocated RM36,436,840 to support the school preparations of 70,588 children from the fakir, miskin, and mualaf categories for the 2025 school year.