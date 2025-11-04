M’sia to continue advocating for Gaza while safeguarding national interests - PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will continue to raise the issue of Gaza and Palestine while continuing to prioritise national interests, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He stressed that both elements are crucial if Malaysia is to provide meaningful support to the Palestinian cause.

“As an emerging country, we have done our utmost. However, it (the issue) remains unresolved.

“Make sure we can shout (demonstrate and support the Palestinians’ cause) as much as we can but we must put our house in order, stop the corruption, the abuse of power, make sure we govern well and protect the interests of our people. That is the answer. Not short term but long term.

Speaking at the ‘Meet Anwar@IIUM: A Special Homecoming’ programme, an open dialogue session attended by nearly 3,000 students and staff of the Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM), the prime minister cautioned that national weakness could expose the country to exploitation and undermine its ability to support others effectively.

“If you are weak, people will squander your wealth, then you are being abused and there is nothing you can do. We will continue to raise the issue of Gaza and protect our national interests because, without the economic interests and the wealth, we cannot help them. We can, of course, express (our support) very strongly,” he said today.

Asked whether Malaysia’s firm support for Palestine has impacted ties with Western nations, Anwar emphasised that Malaysia remains a trading nation, with the United States (US) still its largest investor and a major export destination, followed by China and Germany.

“We have expressed our displeasure and differences on various issues but this is not new. Even during the Vietnam War, our student leaders protested against what we saw as injustices. Have they (Western powers) learned? Sadly, many have not,” he said.

Anwar pointed to the persistence of neo-imperialism, where pluralism and human dignity are eroded and reaffirmed Malaysia’s firm opposition to all forms of colonisation.

“We oppose the atrocities that have caused so much harm and we will continue to engage,” he said.

Commenting on recent trade tensions, including tariff measures introduced by US President Donald Trump’s administration, Anwar reaffirmed Malaysia’s commitment to protecting its national interests while navigating global economic challenges.

He said the actions run contrary to international trading practices, including those set by the World Trade Organization (WTO).

“The US had urged us to move quickly to accept certain trade terms. Now that we have accepted them, they say no, they discard the terms. We don’t operate like that... do we agree on everything? No. Do we protect our interests? Absolutely.

“I want to protect this country, our workers, our families. Whatever decisions we make must serve both national and international interests and protect our people, our investors and key industries such as semiconductors,” he said, highlighting that 65 per cent of Malaysia’s exports go to the US.

He also cited continued confidence from major US companies, such as Oracle and Microsoft, which remain committed to continuing operations in Malaysia despite facing challenges in neighbouring countries.

He added that political stability as well as clear and consistent policies are vital for maintaining Malaysia’s appeal to global investors.

As Malaysia continues to balance relationships with key trading partners, Anwar also underscored the importance of ASEAN centrality in the country’s foreign policy.

“In the next few days, (Chinese) President Xi Jinping is coming. Of course, the US and China are currently at a trade war but I also happen to chair ASEAN this year and our policy is, of course, centrality.

“We will continue to engage with the US as a traditional ally, friend and trade partner. But no one should stop us from building strong ties with China - a major economic force that respects our sovereignty. China has not caused us any issues. They recognise and respect our freedom and rights,” he said.

In the meantime, Anwar also called for unity among Muslim nations, neighbouring countries and even Western powers that now share Malaysia’s stance in supporting Palestine, to collectively push for a ceasefire and an end to the ongoing atrocities.