PETALING JAYA: A group of eight Malaysians have filed a class-action lawsuit seeking RM60 million in damages from the government and the World Health Organisation (WHO), claiming that Covid-19 vaccines led to deaths and serious health issues.

The plaintiffs, represented by Messrs Mohamad Zainuddin & Co., list 25 defendants, including prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, former prime ministers Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain, Health minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad, and his predecessors Khairy Jamaluddin and Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

According to New Straits Times, corporate entities Pfizer Malaysia and Sinovac Biotech Ltd were also named in the suit.

The plaintiffs allege that WHO and its director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, of falsely declaring the Covid-19 pandemic on March 11, 2020.

They allege the pandemic was “fraudulent and unscientific,“ claiming it was actually “a man-made bio-weapon created in laboratories” designed to mimic seasonal flu.

According to the plaintiffs, WHO encouraged member countries, including Malaysia, to implement Movement Control Orders (MCOs) and use “toxic experimental vaccines” to address the pandemic.

“They made false and misleading suggestions regarding the Covid-19 outbreak, which is actually a man-made bio-weapon created in laboratories and deliberately made to resemble seasonal flu and subsequently suggested that only Toxic Experimental Vaccines be used to address the False Pandemic,“ the plaintiffs were quoted as saying.

“All defendants are extremely negligent either by not conducting clinical research and/or proper examinations on the validity of Covid-19 and the safety of Toxic Experimental Vaccines.

“D1 (Muhyiddin) not only accepted the false pandemic without proper investigation and examination but also implemented MCO,“ they said.

The group also claims that public consent for vaccines was secured through unfair influence, fraud, misrepresentation and suppression of facts, leaving Malaysians, including themselves, inadequately informed when signing consent forms.

Among their demands are court declarations that the Covid-19 pandemic was a fake,man-made biological weapon pandemic created to resemble seasonal flu.

They are seeking a court declaration compelling Malaysia to withdraw from the WHO and World Economic Forum (WEF), along with claims for general, special and exemplary damages.