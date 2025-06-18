PETALING JAYA: A Malaysian man working in Singapore has been sentenced to six weeks in jail after attempting to touch the firearm of an auxiliary police officer at Woodlands Checkpoint.

According to Mothership, the incident took place on May 6 when the accused, Fazli, 28, approached an officer who was on duty in the bus bay area.

He initially spoke to the officer in Bahasa Malaysia, but upon realising the officer did not understand, he switched to English and asked, “Do you have bullets in your pistol?”

He then reached out to touch the officer’s gun, prompting the officer to immediately secure the weapon with both hands and call for backup.

When a second auxiliary police officer arrived shortly after, the man again attempted to reach for the second auxiliary police officer’s firearm.

He was charged with two counts of using criminal force to voluntarily obstruct a public servant in the performance of their duties.

He pleaded guilty to one charge, while the other was taken into consideration during sentencing.

He was sentenced to six weeks in jail by a Singapore court.