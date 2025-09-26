MACC clears Anwar of claims over foreign bank accounts

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has reiterated that a 1999 investigation into allegations linking Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to 20 overseas bank accounts, including in Israel, found no evidence of corruption or abuse of power.

In a statement today, MACC said it had taken note of content circulating on TikTok reviving the claims, which were first raised during a Parliamentary session in 2013.

“The probe was conducted by the Anti-Corruption Agency (ACA), the MACC’s predecessor, and concluded there was no evidence or testimony connecting Anwar to any criminal wrongdoing.”

It added that details of the investigation were also confirmed in a 2009 statutory declaration by former ACA investigations director Datuk Abdul Razak Idris.

MACC also stressed that WikiLeaks had denied publishing any list of bank accounts belonging to Anwar, contrary to claims made in Parliament.

The denial was reported by Harian Metro in an article titled “Dah 5 tahun baru Wikileak nafi” on Oct 5, 2018.

“We remind the public not to spread unfounded allegations that could mislead society or tarnish reputations, as the dissemination of false information may cause confusion and disrupt public order.

“MACC remains committed to carrying out investigations independently, transparently and with integrity, in line with national laws.”