MACC concludes interview with doctor treating Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has completed interviewing the doctor treating Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob at a hospital in Selangor, this evening.

However, a MACC source clarified that the doctor is not a witness in the ongoing corruption and money laundering investigation involving the former prime minister.

“MACC officers spoke with the doctor from 4 to 5 pm to assess the Bera member of parliament’s health condition and obtain medical information before his scheduled appearance to provide a statement next Thursday,“ the source said.

The source said that so far, 32 witnesses have provided statements, including four of Ismail Sabri’s former senior officers who were previously remanded and later released on MACC bail.

The media previously reported that the recording of Ismail Sabri’s statement, initially set for Wednesday, was postponed to today and later rescheduled to March 13 due to his health condition.

The former UMNO vice president was admitted to a private medical centre after collapsing at his home on Feb 21.

On March 3, MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed that Ismail Sabri is a suspect in the corruption and money laundering investigation following the discovery of approximately RM170 million in cash at a safe house during a raid.