MACC denies allegations on Pamela Ling in viral video

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has denied allegations that went viral in a TikTok video claiming that a senior MACC officer pressured Datin Seri Pamela Ling Yueh to resolve her divorce issue with her husband while she was being investigated.

MACC in a statement today said internal investigations showed that the officer was not directly involved in the investigation of the case against Ling and had never met her.

“The officer has lodged a police report and an official complaint with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) regarding the content of the video, which is described as defamatory and malicious.

“He also denied all allegations and referred the matter to the authorities for further investigation against the disseminator of the defamatory content,“ the statement said.

MACC calls on the public not to spread unverified and defamatory information as it could mislead the public and disrupt the investigation of the case which is currently being investigated as a missing person case by the police.

On April 9, Ling, 42, was reported missing while on her way to the MACC office in an e-hailing car, to give a statement regarding an ongoing investigation and police received a report regarding her disappearance at 3.02 pm the same day.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa was reported today as saying the police were still in the process of recording statements from other witnesses including Ling’s son.

As of yesterday, 16 individuals including the victim’s husband have had their statements recorded, but the statement of her son, who is in Singapore, has not been recorded.