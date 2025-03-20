KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) today detained a money changer in connection with a corruption and money laundering case involving Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob before releasing him after he was found to have a heart problem.

When contacted, MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said the suspect was remanded for two days to assist in the investigation, but had complained of heart problems.

He said the suspect was then referred to a doctor and confirmed to have a heart embolism and was released for further treatment.

Meanwhile, Azam said the process of recording Ismail Sabri’s statement might take a few more sessions before it is completed.

When asked about the possibility of prosecution, he said there were still several other individuals who needed to be called to record their statements.

This afternoon, the former prime minister was seen leaving the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya at 4.35pm after the process of recording his case statement that lasted more than six hours.

A MACC source confirmed that the process of recording Ismail Sabri’s statement to assist in the investigation of corruption and money laundering cases linked to him will continue tomorrow morning.

He is being investigated for allegations of misappropriation in relation to the expenditure and procurement of funds for the promotion and publicity of the Keluarga Malaysia programme during his tenure from August 2021 to November 2022.