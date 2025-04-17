KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has detained three individuals, including a senior executive of a statutory body, for suspected involvement in corruption related to river maintenance works in a district in Kedah.

According to a source, two men and a woman, aged between 30 and 50s, were detained at around 6 pm on Monday at the Kedah MACC office.

“The main suspect, who is a deputy chief executive officer, is believed to have committed the offence in 2019.

“The suspect is alleged to have received a sum of money through a company account owned by his wife as a bribe in exchange for approving river maintenance works in a district in Kedah,“ the source said.

According to the source, all three individuals were being remanded for three days until today.

Meanwhile, MACC Investigation Division senior director Datuk Zainul Darus confirmed the arrests when contacted, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 16 of the MACC Act 2009.