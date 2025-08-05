PETALING JAYA: A renowned businessman carrying the “Tan Sri” title is currently under investigation by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for allegedly participating in money laundering schemes in relation to share holding activities in Sapura Energy Bhd (SEB) worth over RM500 million.

According to sources cited by News Straits Times, the commission’s investigation is also looking into possible misconduct connected to a number of investments made during the merger of Sapura Kencana Petroleum Bhd (SKPB) and Sapuracrest Petroleum Bhd, which was subsequently rebranded to SEB.

It is learnt that the residences of the individuals in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur, as well as Sapura offices located at Sapura@Mines and Menara Permata Sapura (Sapura Holdings Sdn Bhd), were also probed by MACC.