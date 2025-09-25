MACC receives Malaysia Book of Records award for TVET programme

KUALA NERUS: The Terengganu Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission has received a Malaysia Book of Records award for organising activities under the “Largest Turnout in TVET Fair” programme.

Terengganu MACC director Hazrul Shazreen Abd Yazid confirmed the certificate of recognition was presented in the government agency category during a ceremony at Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin.

MBOR Head of Research Siti Nurhanim Mohd Noh presented the award with Dr Mohd Daud Isa, the senior director of the Ministry of Higher Education’s Department of Polytechnic and Community College Education, also in attendance.

Hazrul Shazreen explained that MACC served as a programme provider for the Mega Fiesta TVET POLYCC 2025 event.

The commission conducted two specific activities: the Anti-Corruption Diorama Competition and the Public Funds Anti-Corruption Discussion 2025.

“MACC organised these two programmes simultaneously on Aug 27,” he stated in an official release.

Hazrul Shazreen noted that 28 other agencies participated as programme providers alongside MACC at the Mega Fiesta TVET POLYCC 2025.

The director revealed that the Mega Fiesta event, which ran from July 15 to September 25, attracted a total of 149,663 participants. – Bernama