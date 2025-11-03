KUALA LUMPUR: A former special officer to a Member of Parliament and another individual, who had been remanded since March 6 for allegedly soliciting and accepting a RM500,000 bribe to approve Projek Mesra Rakyat, were released on bail by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on Sunday (March 9).

According to a source, the MACC has recorded statements from 18 witnesses to assist in the investigation.

“We do not rule out the possibility that the Yang Berhormat (MP) will be called, but the date has not yet been determined,” the source said when contacted here today.

The media previously reported that the two individuals, both in their 30s, were remanded from March 6 to 9 on suspicion of soliciting and accepting bribes amounting to RM500,000 in exchange for approving funds under Projek Mesra Rakyat.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the offence was committed last year to facilitate the approval of RM1.5 million under Projek Mesra Rakyat for the supply of Interactive Smart Boards to several schools in Kuala Lumpur.