MADA seeks RM48 million budget for irrigation and padi infrastructure

ALOR SETAR: The Muda Agricultural Development Authority hopes the government will approve nearly 48 million ringgit under Budget 2026 for irrigation systems and padi infrastructure maintenance.

MADA chairman Datuk Dr Ismail Salleh also urged the government to reinstate the 600 ringgit cash incentive for padi farmers to ease their financial burden.

He explained that canal and irrigation system maintenance must occur at least four times annually across 44 old blocks to ensure consistent water supply.

The allocation will support additional machinery and youth participation initiatives vital for boosting national rice yields.

Ismail detailed these plans to reporters at the MADA Training Complex in Alor Serdang today.

Regarding the second planting season of 2025, he confirmed comprehensive preparations are underway during the monsoon transition.

He noted the expected La Nina phenomenon from today until November requires particular attention.

All key infrastructure including control structures and main drainage channels has been fully maintained for optimal irrigation system performance.

MADA operates in full preparedness mode with a systematic disaster management plan already established.

Logistical support has been strengthened with mobile pumps, boats, lorries and excavators ready for immediate deployment if needed.

Harvesting activities in the Muda area had reached 50% completion as of September 24 according to Ismail’s update. – Bernama