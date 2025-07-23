Madani community urged to monitor internet use at NADI centres

PAPAR: Members of the Madani Community have been encouraged to actively monitor internet usage at National Information Dissemination Centres (NADI) to ensure these facilities are used effectively by local communities.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil emphasised that the ministry provides internet access at NADI centres to enable rural residents to access verified information on current issues.

“When we provide internet services, but the websites visited by residents and users are inappropriate, it’s very unhelpful,” he said during the ‘Sembang Santai’ programme with the Madani Community for the Papar parliamentary constituency.

Fahmi, who is also the Madani Government spokesman, reiterated the ministry’s commitment to expanding internet infrastructure, including constructing towers in populated areas.

However, he stressed that these efforts would be futile if the internet is misused.

He urged Madani Community members to act as information relays, ensuring accurate government announcements are clearly communicated to locals.

Using Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s recent appreciation announcement as an example, Fahmi said briefings for Madani Community members, including NADI managers, should be conducted within 24 hours to ensure proper understanding.

“The Madani Community must not only act as the ‘eyes’ but also the ‘mouths’, ensuring factual clarity before sharing information in local dialects,” he said.

Fahmi also highlighted the importance of confident communication and suggested NADI centres organise awareness programmes on online fraud and safety, particularly for children under 13. – Bernama