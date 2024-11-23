MADANI Unity Dialogue enhances understanding among people of different races, religions

JOHOR BAHRU: The Malaysia MADANI Unity Dialogue enhances understanding among people of different races and religions in the country as part of the efforts to strengthen unity, said Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Senator Dr Zulkifli Hasan.

He said the programme, co-hosted by the Johor Yayasan Dakwah Islamiah Malaysia (Yadim), the Muslim Youth Movement of Malaysia (ABIM), and Persatuan Wadah Pencerdasan Umat Malaysia (WADAH) should be lauded.

He said representatives from various races and religions attended the programme to discuss views on how to make Malaysia more united.

“This aligns with the aspirations of Malaysia MADANI, inspired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. We accept this call to build a better understanding towards a united and prosperous Malaysia,“ he told reporters after officiating the programme at Menara Tabung Haji here today.

State Yadim director Muhammad Ammar Abdullah and WADAH chairman Baharum Ahmad were also present.

According to Zulkifli, the programme will be expanded throughout the country.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Ammar said the event, themed “Masyarakat Madani Tonggak Perpaduan,“ is an essential step in providing a space for discourse on ways to empower the values of a madani society.

“We must understand that unity is not just about tolerance, but it also involves active cooperation, understanding, and appreciation of the differences that exist,“ he said, adding that the unity achieved in the country will serve as the foundation for continuous progress.