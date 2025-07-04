MADANI wellness sports carnival boosts inmate rehabilitation in Malaysia

BENTONG: The MADANI Wellness Sports Carnival 2025, organised by the Malaysian Prisons Department, has successfully fostered discipline and personal growth among inmates.

Prisons Commissioner-General Datuk Abdul Aziz Abdul Razak highlighted the event’s role in rehabilitation and emotional resilience.

Abdul Aziz emphasised that sports serve as more than just competitions. “Sports is not just competitions, it is a form of self-training to manage emotions, accept defeat, celebrate victory, and most importantly, build resilience to face life’s challenges.”

The carnival, which concluded recently, saw participation from 261 inmates across 26 prisons nationwide.

Activities included futsal, sepak takraw, netball, bodybuilding, arm wrestling, and traditional games like tug of war and congkak.

Abdul Aziz noted that prisons now function as rehabilitation centres rather than mere punitive institutions.

“Prisons have become platforms for rehabilitation and human development, with sports being one of the approaches we use to guide inmates from the darkness of their past towards a brighter future.”

The event was organised in collaboration with the Malaysian Prison Friends Club Association, reinforcing the department’s commitment to holistic inmate rehabilitation. - Bernama