KOTA BHARU: The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) is currently actively strengthening cyber defence to face increasingly complex and high-risk digital threats and attacks, said Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari.

He said the level of national security is a priority for the Ministry of Defence (Mindef), especially in facing increasingly challenging cyber security challenges.

“At the ministry level, we have the Defence Science and Electromagnetics Division (BSEP) which is responsible for managing cyber and technology needs in efforts to address any form of threat.

“In addition, we also intend to expand the cyber domain involving all three branches of service, namely land, sea and air,“ he told reporters after attending the Aidilfitri Celebration Ceremony at the Chinese Chamber of Commerce, here, today.

According to him, future wars will not only focus on physical battles or the use of military assets, but will also involve disruptions and attacks in cyberspace.

Adly said the ministry is now actively developing strength not only in terms of assets, but also focusing on developing skilled manpower in the field.

“Among military students, we identify those with high cyber skills to be highlighted as part of the workforce in developing the country’s cyber defence capabilities,“ he said.

He said this ongoing effort is important to ensure that the country’s sovereignty and security are always maintained.