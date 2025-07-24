MAHAR condemns targeted killings of journalists in Gaza crisis

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Humanitarian Aid and Relief (MAHAR) has expressed deep outrage over the intensifying atrocities in Gaza and the recent killing of six journalists in an Israeli airstrike on Tuesday.

In a statement on Thursday, MAHAR described Gaza as a “black hole for information,” where journalists are being starved, hunted, and silenced amid the relentless destruction of homes, schools, and hospitals.

The organisation highlighted that medical supplies are nearly exhausted and that aid agencies are being denied safe access to affected areas.

“When journalists are killed, entire stories die with them, stories of starving infants, displaced families, destroyed hospitals, and daily terror that never makes it to the global screen. This is not just a humanitarian crisis. This is information warfare, and the frontline soldiers are unarmed local reporters with cameras and phones.

“MAHAR asserts that these acts are a direct violation of international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions and constitute crimes against humanity,” the statement read.

MAHAR has called for an urgent global action, including an independent international investigation into the killings of journalists in Gaza and protection for all journalists operating in war zones, especially local correspondents.

It also demanded immediate humanitarian access and ceasefire, to stop the starvation and mass civilian killings, sanctions and diplomatic consequences on those committing these violations, as well as full media freedom and unrestricted international coverage inside Gaza.

“This is a call to governments, international institutions, media houses, and every person of conscience. Do not let the world go blind and do not let Gaza be buried without testimony,” read the statement.

Meanwhile, MAHAR president Jismi Johari said journalists are not merely collateral in this war; they are being deliberately targeted to erase evidence, accountability, and global consciousness.

“The Israeli regime is not only killing civilians, but also the truth. Every time a journalist is killed, we lose a witness. And when all witnesses are gone, genocide walks free.

“Malaysia, the Muslim world, and humankind must not be silent,” he said. - Bernama