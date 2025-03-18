KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) has reaffirmed its commitment to combating wildlife smuggling at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) by enhancing security measures and collaborating closely with enforcement agencies.

In a statement yesterday, MAHB emphasised that its Aviation Security (AVSEC) team remains dedicated to preventing illegal activities that could jeopardise passenger safety and air transport integrity.

“While our baggage handling system is designed to focus on these critical security priorities, MAHB remains committed to combating wildlife smuggling through close collaboration with relevant authorities,” read the statement.

The airport operator said it has been working closely with key agencies, including the Royal Malaysian Customs Department, Department of Wildlife Protection and National Parks of Peninsular Malaysia (PERHILITAN), Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Department and Royal Malaysian Police.

“Recognising the importance of a multi-agency approach, Malaysia Airports actively collaborates with enforcement authorities and relevant non-governmental organisations such as TRAFFIC to create awareness and step up anti-smuggling efforts,” it added.

It noted that these collaborations resulted in improved security checks and targeted baggage screening for high-risk flights.

MAHB highlighted that it has also allocated resources to enhance detection capabilities.

In June 2024, it donated two Belgian Malinois K9 detection dogs to PERHILITAN, specially trained to detect endangered species listed under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, such as elephant ivory, rhinoceros horns, pangolin scales, snakes, and turtles.

Recent enforcement efforts have led to the interception of five endangered Asian Koel birds worth RM65,000 at KLIA Terminal 2, as well as foiling an attempt to smuggle 4,386 endangered Pig-nosed Turtles hidden in seven suitcases bound for Hanoi.

MAHB emphasised that through stringent security measures, strong partnerships and proactive enforcement, it remains committed to safeguarding the aviation ecosystem while ensuring the safety of passengers, wildlife and national security.

On March 13, Transport Minister Anthony Loke announced that MAHB has been instructed to strengthen monitoring and baggage screening at KLIA to combat wildlife smuggling, following a statement by Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, revealing that Malaysia has become a transit hub for trafficking high-value wildlife parts.