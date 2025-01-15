MAHB: Five independent directors not terminated

KUALA LUMPUR: The five independent directors of Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) have not been terminated, contrary to a statement made by Machang Member of Parliament Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal.

MAHB, in response to a Bernama query, clarified that these directors were not contracted but appointed and continue to serve on the board, contrary to the claims by Wan Ahmad Fayhsal.

“These directors have not been served with termination notices. Any changes in the MAHB board composition would have been announced to Bursa Malaysia, as the company is a publicly listed entity,” said the company.

At a recent press conference, Wan Ahmad Fayhsal claimed that he had received information that the contracts of these directors were terminated by the country’s sovereign wealth fund, Khazanah Nasional Bhd, supposedly due to their opposition to the proposed MAHB privatisation deal.

This matter unfolded against the backdrop of independent adviser Hong Leong Investment Bank (HLIB) recommending that shareholders accept a take-private offer by Gateway Development Alliance (GDA) at RM11.00 per share.

However, the directors, namely Datuk Mohamad Husin, Ramanathan Sathiamutty, Cheryl Khor Hui Peng, Datuk Seri Koe Peng Kang and Chris Chia Woon Liat, have voiced their dissatisfaction, describing the offer as both unfair and unreasonable.