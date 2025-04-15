Maintenance worker dies on telecommunications tower

SEREMBAN: A maintenance worker at a telecommunications substation tower died after losing consciousness while he was on top of the substation in Jalan Jelai-Pasir Besar, Tampin here yesterday.

Tampin police chief Supt Amiruddien Sariman stated that authorities received a report about the incident involving the 31-year-old man at around 5.15 pm.

According to information gathered at the scene, police and firefighters discovered the victim was 60 metres high on the tower.

“The fire and rescue department (JBPM) attempted to rescue the victim by administering respiratory assistance before he was brought down at 9.20 pm. Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead by medical personnel from Jelai health clinic.

“According to our investigation, the victim was conducting tower maintenance with a colleague. However, he had climbed the tower alone, while his co-worker remained below,“ he said in a statement today.

Amiruddien stated that before the incident, the victim informed his friend that he was exhausted, feeling numb in his hands and unable to descend from the electrical tower.

He added that the victim’s body was sent to the Forensic Department of Tampin Hospital for a post-mortem while the case was classified as sudden death.

In a separate incident, a factory operator was killed when he lost control of his motorcycle while navigating a bend, veered into the opposite lane and collided with a car at around 7.30 pm yesterday.

Port Dickson police chief Supt Maslan Udin stated that the 31-year-old man sustained serious head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by a medical officer from Port Dickson Hospital.

“The driver of the car, a 45-year-old man, and his 42-year-old female passenger were unhurt,“ he said in a statement today.

He urged anyone with information related to the incident to contact investigating officer Insp Norraini at 012-7082321 or the Port Dickson police headquarters at 06-6472222 to assist with the investigation.