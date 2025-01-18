MAIPs allocates over RM9 million for 2025 school assistance programme

KANGAR: The Perlis Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPs) has allocated RM9,065,700 for its 2025 MAIPs School Assistance Programme, which will benefit 12,951 school students in Perlis.

In a statement today, MAIPs announced that the aid will be channelled to 5,073 secondary school students, 7,802 primary school pupils, and 38 students from both religious secondary and primary schools.

“Each selected student will receive RM700,“ said the statement.

The symbolic handover of the aid was carried out by the Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail, and the Raja Puan Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Dr Hajah Lailatul Shahreen Akashah Khalil, at Universiti Malaysia Perlis (UniMAP) in Arau recently.

Meanwhile, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra, who is also MAIPs president, said the council remains committed to supporting the development of education in the state.