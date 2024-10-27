MAIWP uses Santuni MADANI as platform to produce future leaders

ALOR GAJAH: The ‘One Leader, One Village Programme’, also known as Santuni MADANI, will be used as a platform by the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP) to produce national leaders capable of making an impact on economic and social development.

MAIWP acting chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Nizam Yahya said that as a native of Kampung Balik Batu in Tanjung Bidara, which he has chosen as his adopted village for the programme, he has high hopes of seeing more young people in the village becoming leaders of calibre.

“That’s why we brought in various ‘machinery’, including education, to ensure no one in this village is left out from benefiting from the overflow of the country’s development and prosperity, especially in receiving information, assistance or access to education because, if we want to find leaders from Kampung Balik Batu now, there aren’t many,” he said.

He said this after Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh officiated the ‘One Leader, One Village’ Programme (Santuni MADANI) programme, which was also attended by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar and MAIWP chairman Syed Kamarulzaman Syed Kabeer.

Mohd Nizam said that in their effort to help people in need, they would look at various aspects that not only involve issues about poverty but also medical, education and security.

“As a continuous effort, MAIWP will also go down to the ground every three months by bringing along our machinery, which will focus on, among others, education, medical and security issues. As such, we hope the villagers will give their cooperation and take advantage of all the programmes that we have planned,” he said.

He also said a total of RM101,000 has been handed over to the MAIWP as assistance and contribution to mosques, schools, State Legislative Assembly Development and Coordination Committee Office (Japerun), school students and the asnaf (tithe recipients) in the village.

Meanwhile, Ab Rauf said the selection of the village, with the majority of the roughly 2,100 residents taking up agricultural and fishery activities, is to focus on the programme to eradicate poverty, reduce school dropouts and increase healthcare facilities.

Most importantly, he said, the programme is seen to be capable of bridging the gap in facilities between rural and urban areas so that no area is left behind.

“This programme will also be a benchmark to assess how the people’s sustainability policy of the MADANI government can reach the grassroots and be enjoyed by the local community.

“Besides instilling a culture of ‘sense of belonging and pride’ with the leaders of the village itself, I hope this programme will be a stepping stone for Kampung Balik Batu to elevate its socio-economic and health standards to a more dynamic level,” he said.