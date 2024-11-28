KUALA LUMPUR: Parents should not use earning a living as an excuse to neglect their children and leave them unsupervised, said Women, Family, and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

Nancy said leaving children unsupervised is not only an offence under the law but also puts them in harm’s way.

“There are various legal measures to prevent this, but sometimes the law is not the only solution. Some parents face family or financial problems, so they must discuss this with family or friends.

“We understand that...sending children to a childcare centre can be challenging for parents. However, it cannot be used as an excuse to leave children alone...for their safety,“ she told reporters after attending the ministry’s Tautan KASIH programme with the media today.

Nancy was commenting on the case involving a woman who was sentenced to one month in prison by the Ampang Sessions Court yesterday after pleading guilty to neglecting her two sons, leaving them unsupervised at home last month.

On the programme, Nancy said it was to show appreciation to the media practitioners for highlighting the initiatives carried out by the ministry, thus helping to spread awareness of its programmes and assistance among the public.

“Indeed, we at KPWKM are indebted to the media for their help, especially with the important news that the public needs to know the ministry’s initiatives,” she added.

Also present were the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) chief executive officer Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin, Bernama deputy editor-in-chief (News Service) Nasriah Darus, and Bernama TV head Nor Hamzeela Md Hambali.