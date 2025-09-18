Malaysia and China boost cargo partnership for KLIA regional hub

SEPANG: Malaysia and China are enhancing regional trade through a strategic cargo partnership that positions Kuala Lumpur International Airport as a leading regional hub to accelerate economic growth.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke stated both countries have deepened cooperation through a twin hub model linking KLIA with Zhengzhou Xinzheng International Airport.

He explained the partnership originated from a memorandum of understanding signed in June 2024 between Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad and China Henan Aviation Group Company.

“Malaysia remains China’s second-largest trading partner within ASEAN and its top source of imports,“ Loke said during the Zhengzhou-Kuala Lumpur Air Silk Road Forum of International Cooperation.

He highlighted Malaysia’s strategic location at the heart of a high-growth region with a well-established air route network covering major global markets.

Loke confirmed Malaysia is strengthening its air cargo sector by positioning KLIA along with Penang, Kota Kinabalu and Senai international airports as regional cargo hubs.

The KUL-Zhengzhou route has recorded impressive growth in cargo volumes rising from 437 tonnes in 2023 to 1,812 tonnes in 2024.

Cargo volumes further spiked to 11,635 tonnes as of September 2025 with weekly flights increasing from three to ten times weekly.

“Cargo from Zhengzhou to KUL includes cross-border e-commerce shipments while exports from KUL to Zhengzhou mainly consist of fresh fruits,“ Loke noted.

He emphasized this strategically positions KLIA as a regional air cargo hub that Chinese e-commerce players can leverage as a transshipment centre.

KLIA’s cargo facilities offer state-of-the-art logistics infrastructure and seamless air-sea-land connectivity with a Free Commercial Zone supporting international trade.

“These facilities enable efficient handling of various cargo types including heavy and temperature-sensitive items,“ Loke shared.

The Zhengzhou-Kuala Lumpur Air Silk Road Forum marked another milestone adopting the twin hub model to spur cargo growth and deliver mutual economic benefits.

“This forum could not be more timely as we stand at a pivotal juncture for the global aviation industry,“ Loke added.

During a media conference Loke reiterated Malaysia’s goal of turning KLIA into a key ASEAN cargo hub.

“Our vision is for KLIA to serve as a consolidated hub for goods within and beyond ASEAN,“ he stated.

Henan Province Governor Wang Kai said cooperation has continued to achieve new results including the launch of the Zhengzhou-Kuala Lumpur freight route.

“This forum provides an opportunity to establish a regular communication mechanism and expand cooperation to wider fields,“ Wang Kai noted.

The forum witnessed several agreements sealed between Chinese and Malaysian industry players in areas including air transport capacity and agricultural exports. – Bernama