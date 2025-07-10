Malaysia and Sri Lanka strengthen ties in trade, tourism, education

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia and Sri Lanka have agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation in trade, tourism, education, and skilled labour.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim confirmed the discussions during a courtesy visit by Sri Lanka’s Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism Minister Vijitha Herath.

The meeting took place alongside the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) and related sessions in Kuala Lumpur.

Anwar emphasised the mutual benefits of the partnership, stating, “This close relationship not only benefits both countries but also contributes to regional stability and development.”

He also acknowledged Sri Lanka’s role in fostering an inclusive and prosperous future for the region.

Malaysia remains committed to working with Sri Lanka to advance shared goals, reinforcing ASEAN unity and resilience.

The 58th AMM, under Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship 2025, focuses on “Inclusivity and Sustainability.”

The event includes 24 ministerial-level meetings with ASEAN Dialogue Partners and Sectoral Dialogue Partners.

Over 1,500 delegates, including foreign ministers and senior officials, are attending the four-day summit. – Bernama