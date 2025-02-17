KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi received a courtesy visit from a delegation of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) at Parliament today.

In a Facebook post, Ahmad Zahid said the visit was also attended by representatives from relevant ministries and agencies, who participated in discussions on potential strategic cooperation between Malaysia and ADB.

The Rural and Regional Development Minister said three key aspects were emphasised: ASEAN chairmanship, the role of the private sector, and knowledge development.

“In addition, I highlighted Malaysia’s commitment to strengthening the TVET sector, expanding regional transport networks, and enhancing economic integration with neighbouring countries,“ he said.

Ahmad Zahid also shared his views and analysis on global economic developments and strategic measures needed to navigate current economic uncertainties.

“Insya-Allah, I am optimistic that this discussion will pave the way for closer cooperation and bring significant benefits to both parties,“ he added.

ADB is a regional financial institution established in 1966 with the primary goal of promoting economic and social development in Asia. It provides loans, financing, and technical support to its member countries to drive socio-economic progress.